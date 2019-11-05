OFFERS
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Thu, Nov. 07
Mercede Johnson crowned Miss Diné College 2019-2020

(Photo courtesy of Diné College)

(Photo courtesy of Diné College)

Originally Published: November 5, 2019 1:58 p.m.

Diné College crowns Mercede Johnson of Tsaile as the new 2019-2020 Miss Diné College. Johnson, who is pursuing a bachelor of science degree in public health, excited the crowd when she sang a traditional Navajo Mountain Song for her traditional talent segment while her contemporary talent was a demonstration on how to perform CPR.

