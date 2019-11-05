Mercede Johnson crowned Miss Diné College 2019-2020
Originally Published: November 5, 2019 1:58 p.m.
Diné College crowns Mercede Johnson of Tsaile as the new 2019-2020 Miss Diné College. Johnson, who is pursuing a bachelor of science degree in public health, excited the crowd when she sang a traditional Navajo Mountain Song for her traditional talent segment while her contemporary talent was a demonstration on how to perform CPR.
