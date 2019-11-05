Around the Rez; week of Nov. 6

Winslow Historical Society annual meeting Nov. 10; seeks volunteers

The Winslow Historical Society (WHS) will host its 2019 Annual Meeting Nov. 10, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Winslow Visitors Center/Hubbell Trading Post, 523 West Second Street.

The free event will begin at 2 p.m. with refreshments and a performance by the Way-Better-Than-Nothings. The local super group consisting of Dave Eitenmiller, Casey Gilliam, Greg Hackler, and Ray Tutaj Jr. will perform a mix of acoustic folk and classic rock. They most recently performed as the opening act of the 2019 Standin’ on the Corner Festival.

The WHS annual meeting will begin at 2:45 p.m. and include the election of new Board members and brief reports on museum activities over the past year. While there, attendees can join or renew their WHS memberships for 2020; order the Old Trail Museum’s 2020 historical calendar, La Posada: The History of a Harvey Grand Hotel, and take tickets for a chance to win terrific door prizes donated by the OTM Store, La Posada and several Board members.

In addition to our current members, the Old Trails Museum extends a special invitation to anyone interested in becoming an OTM volunteer. If you love history, please consider joining us at the annual meeting and talking with current volunteers about their experiences. Volunteers bring their enthusiasm and professional skills to a variety of duties: hosting visitors, organizing collections and archives, and helping with public programs. They have their pick of ways to help, in manageable 2-1/2 hour shifts.

OTM volunteers learn more about our home and its history; they make new friends and deepen existing friendships; they attend the annual volunteer thank-you party; and they meet and talk with visitors from all over the country and world. They serve as our public face to these visitors, as our ambassadors from the museum, from Winslow, from Arizona and from Historic Route 66.

Save the Date: fitness expo Nov. 9 on Hopi

A fitness expo will take place at the Hopi Veterans Memorail Center Nov. 9 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. More information is available by calling the Hopi Special Diabetes Program at (928) 734-3432

Homolovi Chapter of Arizona Archaeological Society next talk Nov. 13 in Winslow

The Homolovi Chapter of the Arizona Archaeological Society welcomes Richard Jenkinson Nov. 13, talking about “Rock Art of the Dinetah: Stories of Heroes and Healing.” The Navajo rock art of the Largo Canyon area was made recently enough that ethnography can aid in identification of much of the artwork. This talk will consider this Navajo rock art in relation to Navajo mythology and ceremonies. Even today, Navajos would immediately associate many of these rock art images with particular characters and stories in their mythology. Jenkinson will delineate these connections and tell a few stories along the way.

Regular HAS meetings are the second Wednesday of the month at 7 p.m. at the Winslow Chamber of Commerce Visitor Center (Historic Lorenzo Hubbell Trading Post), 523 W. Second St in Winslow; talks are free to the public. You can also join us and the speaker(s) for dinner at 5 p.m. at the Historic La Posada Turquoise Room (on your own tab).

Save the Date: youth conference on Kykotsmovi Nov. 29

A youth conference for ages 11-18 will take place Nov. 29 at the Peace Academic Center (formerly Hopi Mission) at Kykotsmovi from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

More information is available by calling (928) 737-6342.

Keams Canyon runs Nov. 10

A 5k, 10k and 7 mile run will be held in Keams Canyon at Highway 264, milepost 401 Nov. 10. The run is to raise awareness for Alzheimers.

Onsite registration starts at 7:30 a.m. More information is available at 9928) 613-0833 or honanikhannah@gmail.com. To volunteer call (928) 326-5485.

