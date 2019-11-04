OFFERS
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Mon, Nov. 04
Tuba City Lady Warriors are 3A North Regional Champions, conference champions
State tournament begins Nov. 8

The Tuba City High School Lady Warriors defeated Page High School to win the 2019 3A North Regional Tournament Championship Nov. 2, 2019, at the Nash Center in Kayenta, Ariz. Back row, from left: Assistant Coach Brittany Laughter and Elijah Begay, Tynisha Clitso, Talisha Attakai, Daveigh Bedonie, Jayda Chee, Trista Bennett, Melia Barlow, Lyrissa George, Assistant Coach Darren Mitchell and Head Coach Harlan Barlow. Front row, from left: Manager Gracee Curley, Gracie Henderson, Rhiannon Eldridge, Mikeya Sheppard, Emerilee Cowboy and Jadan Sixkiller. (Submitted photo)

The Tuba City High School Lady Warriors defeated Page High School to win the 2019 3A North Regional Tournament Championship Nov. 2, 2019, at the Nash Center in Kayenta, Ariz. Back row, from left: Assistant Coach Brittany Laughter and Elijah Begay, Tynisha Clitso, Talisha Attakai, Daveigh Bedonie, Jayda Chee, Trista Bennett, Melia Barlow, Lyrissa George, Assistant Coach Darren Mitchell and Head Coach Harlan Barlow. Front row, from left: Manager Gracee Curley, Gracie Henderson, Rhiannon Eldridge, Mikeya Sheppard, Emerilee Cowboy and Jadan Sixkiller. (Submitted photo)

By Joshua Lavar Butler, for the Navajo-Hopi Observer
Originally Published: November 4, 2019 9:41 a.m.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The Tuba City High School Lady Warriors volleyball team are the 2019 3A North Regional Tournament Champions and conference champions once again defeating the Page High School Lady Sand Devils Nov. 2 at the Nash Center in Kayenta.

In the first round, #5 Ganado High School defeated #4 Window Rock High School and #3 Kayenta-Monument Valley High School defeated #6 Chinle High School to advance to the quarter finals.

In the quarter finals, #1 Tuba City High School defeated Ganado and #2 Page High School defeated Kayenta-Monument Valley to advance to the championship round to face Tuba City.

Tuba City eventually defeated Page to capture the 3A North Regional Championship.

Tuba City concluded their regular season with a record of 10-0 in regional play, 15-0 in conference play, 17-0 overall and 28-2 for the season. They start the state tournament Nov. 8 on the road at Camelback High School in Phoenix.

Lady Warriors Head Coach Harlan Barlow is happy for his team and said it was a tough battle to win the title against a talented Page team.

“I feel like this was the adversity we needed,” he said. “This was our first five set game all season and this tested our communication, leadership and our competitiveness, you need that during post season especially at the state tournament.”

“I’m glad the girls saw their potential and completed one of their team goals to be region tournament champions and conference champions,” he added.

Jayda Chee received 3A North Player of the Year and Mikeya Sheppard received 3A North Defensive Player of the Year. The First Team All-Region includes Jayda Chee, Mikeya Sheppard, Gracie Henderson, Melia Barlow, Emerilee Cowboy and Jadan Sixkiller. The Second Team All-Region includes Rhiannon Eldridge and Talisha Attakai.

The state tournament bracket was incomplete by press time but it can be viewed at www.azpreps365.com.

