Sharing joy and Christmas in Gallup streets
Originally Published: December 30, 2019 9:47 a.m.
Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez, First Lady Phefelia Nez, Vice President Myron Lizer and Second Lady Dottie Lizer, along with their families and volunteers, gathered early Christmas Day to hand out breakfast burritos, tamales and hot coffee to those in need and living on the streets in Gallup, New Mexico. With the support of local church groups, organizations, businesses and most importantly, volunteers, the group was able to bring joy and comfort to many.
