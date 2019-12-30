Lady Bulldogs record drops while Bulldogs improve with wins over Tuba City and Chinle

WINSLOW, Ariz. — The Ganado Lady Hornets defeated the Winslow Lady Bulldogs 60-44 on Dec. 23 in Ganado.

The win improved Ganado’s record to 10-1 and dropped Winslow’s to 6-4.

Winslow led 13-11 after the first quarter. Ganado raced to a 29-22 lead at the intermission. The Lady Hornets lead was cut to 39-35 by the end of the third quarter, but they pulled way to their 60-44 victory in the final period.

Michelene Coleman led all scorers with 25 points for Ganado, including a perfect nine for nine performance at the charity line. Abigale Benally with 13 points and Deanna Curley with 10 points, were also double-digit scorers for the Lady Hornets. Andrea Willeto led Winslow with 15 points. Sierra Singer was also in double figures with 10 points for the Lady Bulldogs.

Winslow’s last game this year was played in Window Rock Dec. 28. Their next home game will be against the Tuba City Lady Warriors Jan. 9

Winslow Bulldogs top Tuba City and Chinle

The Winslow Bulldogs defeated the Tuba City Warriors 71-39 at Tuba City Dec. 18. On Dec. 19, Winslow defeated the Chinle Wildcats 66-48 at Winslow.

The wins improved Winslow’s record to 11-4, dropped Tuba City’s to 4-5 and Chinle’s to 6-4.

In their 73-39 win over Tuba City, the Bulldogs had a 20-14 lead after the first quarter and a 37-22 advantage at the half. The margin was 54-31 entering the final period. Dustin Richard led the Bulldogs with 17 points. Tyrell Young was also in double figures with 16 points. Britton Hardy led Tuba City with 12 points.

In their 66-48 win over Chinle, the Bulldogs builta22-6 lead and were up 35-20 at the half. The margin was 48-33 going into the final period. Tyrell Young led the Bulldogs with 19 points. Winslow had three more players in double figures as Roy Billups scored 16 points, Dustin Richard scored 13 and Zachary Wagner tallied 12 points. Chinle was led by Cooper Burbank and Malik Bahe each of whom had 11 points.

The Bulldogs went to Ganado to meet the Hornets Dec. 23 in their last game before the Christmas break. They had a game at Window Rock against the Scouts Dec. 28 for their last game this year. They will host the American Leadership Academy Patriots Jan. 3 and the Tuba City Warriors Jan. 9

Lady Bulldogs lose to Tuba City, beat Chinle

The Tuba City Lady Warriors defeated the Winslow Lady Bulldogs 60-49 in Tuba City Dec. 18.

The win avenged a loss in the tournament at Flagstaff and evened Tuba City’s record at two and two. Winslow fell to five and three. On Dec. 19, the Lady Bulldogs topped the Chinle Lady Wildcats 63-49.

In their 60-49-win, Tuba City had a one point 14-13 lead after the first quarter and a 28-23 advantage at the half. The margin was 42-35 going into the final period and they continued to pull away. Andrea Willeto led Winslow with 18 points and Kristin Wagner was also in double figures with 17 points. Tuba City individual scoring was not available.

In their 63-49 win over Chinle, the Lady Bulldogs led 18-17 after the first quarter and 28-24 at the half. The margin was 43-30 after the quarters and they walked off with the 63-49 victory. Kristin Wagner led the Lady Bulldogs with 17 points and Kylie Begay with 15 points and Andrea Willeto with 13 points were also in double figures. Chinle was led by Aisha Ashley with 15 points. Tea Murray was also in double figures with 12 points for the Lady Wildcats.

The Lady Bulldogs went to Ganado Dec. 23 to meet the Lady Hornets and completed the 2019 portion of their schedule with a trip to Window Rock to meet the Lady Scouts Dec. 28. Their fist game in 2020 will be at home against the Tuba City Warriors Jan. 9.