Holbrook High School December Students of the Month
Originally Published: December 30, 2019 10:37 a.m.
Holbrook High School announced its December Students of the Month: Standing, from left: Xavion Carlson (CTE); Raul Gurule (social studies) and Quentin Thomas (male scholar-athlete). Seated, from left: Ian Jumbo (fine arts); Sharadee Sands (female scholar-athlete); Ellie Smith (science); Olivia Richins (CTE) and Jason Ramirez (Spanish). Not pictured: Donovan Bonney (CTE); Keith Scheuerman (CTE) and Donovan John (NAVIT).
More like this story
