Around the Rez: week of Jan. 1

Tuba City Democrats montly meeting Jan. 8 in Tuba City

Tuba City Democrats Monthly Meeting Jan. 8, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Tuba City Chapter House

2020 State and Country wide candidate meet and greet Jan. 31 in Tuba City

Democrats Give Back —2020 Kickoff state and county-wide candidate meet and greet Jan. 31, 2020 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Tuba City Chapter House.

New Year’s Eve country dance in Kykotsmovi

A New Year’s Eve country/western dance featuring two bands, the Hopi Clansmen and Latigo, is scheduled for Dec. 31 at the Peace Academic Center Gym (formerly Hopi Mission School), in Kykotsmovi, Arizona.

The dance will begin at 8 p.m. and end at 1 a.m. Early bird admission is $15 per person, and will be from 7:45 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thereafter, admission will be $20 per person.

Ring in the New Year with five hours of dancing to the music of two of the hottest, popular native country bands around. This is a drug, alcohol & smoke free event. More information is available by calling (928) 737-0174. The event is sponsored by DHD Productions.



Red Feather encourages people to think about clean air while heating homes during the winter sesason

Clean indoor air helps to make a healthy, happy home. It’s chilly out there and it’s time to light the stoves. Don’t forget to check your heat source to see that it’s working and nothing is blocked or corroded. Install a C02 detector. Have a fire safety plan. Reduce dangerous particles in the air. Save lives. Call a professional if you see anything wrong with your wood or coal-burning stoves. If you have converted your coal stove to burning wood, you increase the chance of creating creosote build up in your chimney, which could cause a chimney fire. MOre information and if you have questions about heating your home safely and efficiently this winter is available by contacting Red Feather — a non-profit that believes everyone deserves a healthy home (928) 440-5119. Clean indoor air and working are key to reducing asthma and other health problems. Be happy, be healthy, and breath!

