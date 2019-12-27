Grand Canyon under winter weather advisory as snow showers continue
GRAND CANYON, Ariz. – Grand Canyon is currently under a winter weather advisory until 5 p.m. today, according to the National Weather Service.
Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches are expected with periods of snow and snow showers above 4,500 feet. Snow is expected to accumulate above 5,000 feet for areas near Grand Canyon, Fredonia, Jacob Lake, North Rim, Prescott, Prescott Valley, Seligman and Valle.
Additional snow forecast from 2 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 27
Grand Canyon – 2 to 4 inches
Fredonia – 0 to 1 inches
Jacob Lake – 2 to 4 inches
North Rim – 3 to 5 inches
Prescott – 1 to 2 inches
Prescott Valley – 1 to 2 inches
Seligman – 1 to 3 inches
Valle – 1 to 3 inches
As of 6 p.m. Dec. 26, State Route 64 between Grand Canyon Village and Desert View was closed. Hermit Road, located within the Park is also closed. Grand Canyon National Park stated that visitors should avoid traveling due to difficult driving conditions that are expected throughout the region.
"You will have a better chance of viewing the Canyon if you wait until the weekend to visit. Also, there is a good chance the canyon will be hidden by fog tomorrow," the Park posted on a Facebook feed Dec. 26.
More information about road opening/closure updates is available at 928-638-7496 and online at https://www.nps.gov/grca/planyourvisit/weather-condition.htm.
Those traveling on the roads outside of the park should look for reduced visibilities at times.
A winter weather advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.
The latest road conditions for Arizona can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
- Guest column: Welcoming the Winter Solstice
- Navajo and Pueblo youth make it to cross country national finals
- Seeking joy during the holidays: Miss Native America USA shares her experience with depression
- Florida’s Seminole Tribe opens Hard Rock Guitar Hotel and Casino
- Navajo Nation threatens state with lawsuit over ballot curing procedures
- 'Urban Cowboy' night turns up the heat in Winslow
- Window Rock Scouts dominate Interstate Contest over Wingate Bears, 63 – 46
- Photo highlights: Winslow lights up neighborhoods for Christmas season
- Parallel universes: Native reservations and ‘Star Wars’
- Navajo Gaming acquires Flagstaff’s iconic Horsemen Lodge property
- Several northern Arizona road closures planned including portions of I-40
- 30-year cross country reign of Hopi and Flagstaff runners ends
- Vlogging shines spotlight on Navajo Nation
- Guest column: Welcoming the Winter Solstice
- Navajo and Pueblo youth make it to cross country national finals
- Diné College faculty and true warrior loses battle with cancer
- Tuzigoot National Monument’s Tavasci Marsh an ancestral harvesting location
- Flagstaff could receive up to 25 inches of snow as storm moves through Thursday and Friday
- Navajo calendar rooted in tradition & necessities
- Arizona tribes oppose plan to dam Colorado River tributary
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: