Winslow Bulldogs win Pepsi Holiday Tournament; Lady Bulldogs fall to Flagstaff Lady Eagles

WINSLOW, Ariz. — The Winslow Bulldogs played well in the Pepsi Holiday Tournament in Flagstaff and defeated the Coconino Panthers 63-61 in the championship game Dec. 14.

Winslow led 15-13 after the first quarter but trailed 28-26 at the half and 45-37 going into the final period. They rallied to win the game in the closing seconds. Zachary Wagner led the Bulldogs with 24 points and Tyrell Young was in double figures with 17 points. Coconino had two players in double figures as Preston Olney had 17 points and Jacob Begay scored 15 points.

The Winslow Bulldogs 52-47 defeated the Basis Yeti 47-33 in the Nackard Invitational Tournament in Flagstaff and also defeated the Greyhills Academy Fighting Knights 74-19 Dec. 12.

In their 47-33 win over Basis, there was little information available except for the final score and the fact that Zachary Wagner led Winslow with 10 points and Marcus Dufek led Basis with 11.

In the Bulldogs 74-19 win over Greyhills, the Bulldogs led 24-8 after the first quarter, 44-10 at the half and 41-17 after three periods. Noah Brown led the Bulldogs with 13 points. Kanon Boloz was also in double figures with12 points.

On Dec. 13, the Bulldogs avenged their loss to Lee Williams with a 63-48 win over the Volunteers who had beaten them in the tournament at Sedona, but lost to the Coconino Panthers 59-45. On Dec. 14, the Bulldogs defeated the Green Valley Gators 66-54 before beating Coconino whom they had lost to earlier in the tournament 63-61.

In their 63-48 win over Lee Williams, Winslow had three players in double figures led by Zachary Wagner with 24. Dustin Richard had 14 points and Kanon Boloz had12 points.

In the 59-45 loss to Coconino, the Bulldogs led 15-13 after the first quarter but trailed 28-26 at the half. The Panthers had built a 45-37 advantage going into the final period and continued to walk off with the victory. Preston Olney led Coconino in scoring with 19 points. Jacob Begay with 15 points and Avram Tijerin with 11 points were also in double figures. Zachary Wagner led Winslow with18 points and Dustin Richard had 10 points.

In their 63-54 win over Green Valley, Zachary Wagner led the Bulldogs with 18 points and Tyrell Young was in double figures with 17 points. Kaden Jackson and Tom Stanley each scored 10 points for Green Valley.

The Bulldogs had a 9-4 record going into their game Dec. 18 at Tuba City.

Lady Bulldogs lose to Flagstaff Lady Eagles in tourney

The Winslow Lady Bulldogs played well in the Nackard Invitational Tournament in Flagstaff. They lost 52-45 to the Flagstaff Lady Eagles in the Championship Game Dec. 14.

The Lady Bulldogs led 15-13 after the first quarter but trailed 28-26 at the half and 45-37 going into the final period.

Lady Eagle Gracelyn Nez led all scorers with 16 points.

Miyah Verse had 14 points and Emma Doskicz had 13 for the Eagles, and Kylie Begay led Winslow with 13 points and Alivahua Vogele had 12 points. The win avenged a season opening loss to Winslow.

The Winslow Lady Bulldogs defeated the Greyhills Academy Lady Fighting Knights 66-22 and the Poston Butte Lady Broncos 69-33 to advance in the Pepsi Invitational Tournament Dec. 12.

In the 66-22 win over Greyhills Academy, Winslow sped to a 22-2 first period advantage, a 40-5 halftime lead and a 61-16 margin after three quarters.

Begay led all scorers with 23 points for Winslow which also had Andrea Willeto with 11 points and Jordan Johnson with 10.

On Dec. 13, the Lady Bulldogs beat the Green Valley Lady Gators from Henderson, Nevada 61-44. On Dec. 14 the Lady Bulldogs edged the Tuba City Lady Warriors 44-43.

In their 69-33 win over Poston Butte, the Lady Bulldogs raced to a 24-9 lead in the first quarter, were up 43-18 at the half and 57-27 going into the final period. Andrea Willeto led Winslow with 17 points and Begay scored 16.

In their 61-44 win over Green Valley, the Lady Bulldogs led 16-13 after the first quarter and 32-19 at the half. The margin was 45-31 going into the final period. Begay led Winslow with 15 points and Kristin Wagner was also in double figures with 12 points.

In their 44-43 win over Tuba City, Winslow led 15-14 after the first quarter, 24-22 at the half and were still up 35-32 after three quarters. Tuba City came within a point of tying the game in the final period.

Wagner was the only Lady Bulldog in double figures with 10 points. Larissa Yazzie had a game high 16 points for Tuba City.

The Lady Bulldogs had a 5-2 record going into their game with the Tuba City Lady Warriors in Tuba City Dec. 18.