OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar
e-Edition
NEWS
OPINION
SPORTS
FEATURES
WINSLOW NEWS
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp)
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Wed, Dec. 25
Weather  28.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

President Nez signs lease for Birdsprings elderly home

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez was joined by 24th Navajo Nation Council Delegate Thomas Walker, Jr., Tsidi To’iichapter officials and community members as he signed the master lease between the Navajo Nation and the Navajo Housing Authority for the Birdsprings Elderly Group Home, located adjacently east of the Tsidi To’ii Chapter in Birdsprings, Arizona Dec. 15. (Photo/Office of the President and Vice President)

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez was joined by 24th Navajo Nation Council Delegate Thomas Walker, Jr., Tsidi To’iichapter officials and community members as he signed the master lease between the Navajo Nation and the Navajo Housing Authority for the Birdsprings Elderly Group Home, located adjacently east of the Tsidi To’ii Chapter in Birdsprings, Arizona Dec. 15. (Photo/Office of the President and Vice President)

By Navajo-Hopi Observer
Originally Published: December 24, 2019 10:34 a.m.

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez was joined by 24th Navajo Nation Council Delegate Thomas Walker, Jr., Tsidi To’iichapter officials and community members as he signed the master lease between the Navajo Nation and the Navajo Housing Authority for the Birdsprings Elderly Group Home, located adjacently east of the Tsidi To’ii Chapter in Birdsprings, Arizona Dec. 15.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Construction underway for 36 homes in Bennett Freeze
Birdsprings Chapter honors volunteers for a third year
Nez-Lizer approve $1.3 million appropriation for chapter officials
Jonathan Nez elected president of Navajo Nation
Dream of elderly housing closer to reality in Birdsprings

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event