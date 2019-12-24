OFFERS
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Wed, Dec. 25
Photo highlights: Winslow lights up neighborhoods for Christmas season

Residences participating in the competition are displayed online at the Arts Council website. (Todd Roth/NHO)

By Todd Roth, for the Navajo-Hopi Observer
Originally Published: December 24, 2019 10:09 a.m.

The public was invited to vote for their favorite light display. (Todd Roth/NHO)

The Winslow Arts Council offered cash prizes for the first three winners of the annual Christmas Lights Contest. Residences participating in the competition were displayed online at the Arts Council website. The public was invited to vote for their favorites.

