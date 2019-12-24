Photo highlights: Winslow lights up neighborhoods for Christmas season
Originally Published: December 24, 2019 10:09 a.m.
The Winslow Arts Council offered cash prizes for the first three winners of the annual Christmas Lights Contest. Residences participating in the competition were displayed online at the Arts Council website. The public was invited to vote for their favorites.
