Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Wed, Dec. 25
Holbrook High School Reading Counts! winners

Originally Published: December 24, 2019 10:14 a.m.

Holbrook High School recently celebrated its first semester Reading Counts! winners.

From left: Freshman Sara Speers (369,900 words read); sophomore Chaslyn Evans (306,441 words read); junior Ashton Bishop (263,717 words read); and freshman Brayden Taylor (369,900 words read).

