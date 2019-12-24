Around the Rez: week of Dec. 25

Tuba City Democrats montly meeting Jan. 8 in Tuba City

Tuba City Democrats Monthly Meeting Jan. 8, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Tuba City Public Library Community Room. 2020 State and Country wide candidate meet and greet Jan. 31 in Tuba City Democrats Give Back —2020 Kickoff state and county-wide candidate meet and greet Jan. 31, 2020 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Tuba City Chapter House.

New Year’s Eve country dance in Kykotsmovi

A New Year’s Eve country/western dance featuring two bands, the Hopi Clansmen and Latigo, is scheduled for Dec. 31 at the Peace Academic Center Gym (formerly Hopi Mission School), in Kykotsmovi, Arizona.

The dance will begin at 8 p.m. and end at 1 a.m. Early bird admission is $15 per person, and will be from 7:45 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thereafter, admission will be $20 per person.

Ring in the New Year with five hours of dancing to the music of two of the hottest, popular native country bands around. This is a drug, alcohol & smoke free event. More information is available by calling (928) 737-0174. The event is sponsored by DHD Productions.



Red Feather encourages people to think about home safety when heating homes

It’s getting cold out there. Before you light up your stove for heat there are a few things that will help you to have a healthy, happy home. Check your chimney to make sure it is clear of any blockages so dangerous particles will go up and out instead of getting trapped in your house and your lungs. Move all items away from your stove to prevent fires, and have a fire safety plan. We recommend you call a professional to check your home heat. If you have converted your coal stove to burning wood, you increase the chance of creating creosote build up in your chimney, which could cause a chimney fire. If you have questions about heating your home safely and efficiently this winter try contacting Red Feather — a non-profit that believes everyone deserves a healthy home (928) 440-5119: Be happy, be healthy, and breath!