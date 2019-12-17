OFFERS
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
'Urban Cowboy' night turns up the heat in Winslow

A Dolly Parton look-alike contest throughout the evening during "Urban Cowboy" night at the Elk's Lodge in Winslow Dec. 8. (Todd Roth/NHO)

Originally Published: December 17, 2019 9:34 a.m.

‘Urban Cowboy’ night in Winslow took place Dec. 8 at the Elks Club with a showing of the movie to a full house.

Fun was had by all with food, drinks, music and a Dolly Parton look-alike contest throughout the evening and the Elks Club was turned into Gilley’s. The event was sponsored by the city of Winslow, Winslow Cinema Society and the Elks Club.

