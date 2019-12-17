'Urban Cowboy' night turns up the heat in Winslow
Originally Published: December 17, 2019 9:34 a.m.
‘Urban Cowboy’ night in Winslow took place Dec. 8 at the Elks Club with a showing of the movie to a full house.
Fun was had by all with food, drinks, music and a Dolly Parton look-alike contest throughout the evening and the Elks Club was turned into Gilley’s. The event was sponsored by the city of Winslow, Winslow Cinema Society and the Elks Club.
