Students win big at Greyhills Academy High School science fair

TUBA CITY, Ariz. — The science fair at Greyhills Academy High School Dec. 6 attracted many entries, some that will be entered at the 2020 Navajo Nation Science Fair scheduled Feb. 27 at Red Rock State Park in Church Rock, New Mexico.

The big winners were 11th-graders Marina Rodriguez and Tori Hemstreet with their entry titled, “Air filtration of particulate matter using charcoal from Pinus Ponderosa.” Their entry also placed first in the engineering category.

For their project, the two created an air filter to filter out smoke. They illustrated the dangerous impacts to human health of particulate matter that includes solid particles and liquid droplets. They also concluded that one way to improve indoor air quality is through charcoal filtration.

“Charcoal works through the property of adsorption to filter out particular matter, including smoke,” Rodriquez said. “It was questioned if charcoal from pinus ponderosa — ponderosa pine — would also be effective in filtering particulate matter, especially smoke. The particulate matter to be looked at was in size 1, 2.5 and 10 micrometers.”

They found pine charcoal was made by burning logs of ponderosa pine until it turned into charcoal. The filter was assembled and the data collected – which included a wall of pine charcoal with a fan in the middle.

As they analyzed the data, it was noted the particulate matter level of 1 micrometer in size decreased after the filter was turned on. The 2.5 levels also decreased, as did the 10 micrometer levels but not as much as the 1 micrometer particulate matter levels.

Rodriguez hopes their filters can one day benefit people who need an efficient and low-cost way of filtering their indoor air by using resources local to them. She said she enjoyed the challenges of the project.

“We were constantly running into problems and then we would have to think about ways to solve the problems,” she said. “It was a lot of problem-solving, but all in all, it was really fun [and] I liked it.”

Rodriguez said she hopes to develop a prototype that people can mimic and use.

“We want people to make this and use it themselves because it is more environmentally-friendly,” she said. “We want this to be used by people so they can make it and use it. It is very cost-effective and eco-friendly.”

This was the first high school science project for Rodriguez. She said she was involved with science fairs when she was younger and participated almost every year.

Second place finishers and runner-up to the grand award were 10th-graders Aryanna Secakuku, Sykora Chief and Ethan Billie with their entry “Antibacterial properties of Salvia apiana against E.coli and staphylococcus aureus.’ Their entry also placed first in the biology category.

Their project found white sage, which is used by Native Americans for cultural and medicinal purposes, acts as an antibacterial. Their project took two months to plan and carry out.

“We went to Diné College and had a professor help us out with the bacteria and we had to collect the sage,” Chief said.

In their testing, they first hypothesized if sage has antibacterial properties then it should be able to kill bacteria and it sure did. They conducted several procedures as part of their experiment — they collected and packaged the sage, crude extracted, agar preparation and autoclave. Each procedure played a crucial role in the experiment.

“Our results were the sage and acetone cleared the most in both of the bacteria, E.coli and S. aureus,” Secakuku said.

Chief was happy with their results at the science fair.

“I’m pretty happy because it was the first time I’ve done a science project in high school and I didn’t think it would go well but it did,” said Chief.

Chief said they selected this topic because sage is common around the Navajo Nation, even where she is from near Kayenta, Arizona.

“A long time ago, [Navajo] people used [sage] for different things like clearing your sinuses and helping with stomach problems and diarrhea,” she said.

For Secakuku, the project was challenging.

“The project was a lot of hard work and we put a lot of time and effort into making sure everything was right and getting the best results that we could,” she said.

Third place finishers and second runner-up were 10th-graders Danika Dennison and Sierralyn King with their entry “The effect of soil types on plant growth in Arizona,” which also garnered first place in the environmental science category.

Their project centered on finding which soil would be best for plant growth on a chemical analysis. They tested soil samples from Cameron, Tuba City and Flagstaff. Their control was potting soil.

They found Tuba City soil had higher levels of phosphates and nitrates, and they determined it to be the best soil to use for crops and flowers. They plan to build on their research and identify microbial growth in soil samples at various elevations.

Dennison explained they did this project to identify the best soil for planting and finding a way for people to save money on potting soil.

Reny Matthew, biology teacher at Greyhills, runs the school’s STEM program and is also the coordinator of the science fair.

“This is our seventh year doing an annual science fair at Greyhills,” she said. “Last year, we had 11 students participate. This year we had 24 students participating and 14 projects; many of them [competed] as teams and some of them individual [entries].”

Matthew said she is happy to see the increased number of students interested in the science fair.

“It’s amazing to see how it is motivating for other students and these other students are getting interested in doing their own research,” she said.

Students said they are looking forward to competing at the Navajo Nation Science Fair next year.