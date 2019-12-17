Page Sand Devils beat Winslow Bulldogs 52-47

WINSLOW, Ariz. — The Page Sand Devils defeated the Winslow Bulldogs 52-47 in Page Dec. 3

The Bulldogs led 13-12 after the first quarter but Page sped to a 30-21 advantage at the half and were still up 39-33 after three quarters. Winslow cut another point off the margin, but the Sand Devils walked off with the 52-47 victory.

Page had two players in double figures, Stuart Sandall with 14 points and Gabe Gomez with 13. Winslow did not provide individual scoring

Page Lady Sand Devils 55, Winslow Lady Bulldogs 40

The Page Lady Sand Devils defeated the Winslow Lady Bulldogs 55-40 in Page Dec.3. It was Page’s third straight victory and left Winslow with an even 1-1 record.

Page led 10-6 after the first quarter and 30-23 at the half. The margin was cut to 36-32 entering the final period, but the Lady Sand Devils pulled away for their 55-40 victory.

M. Taliman led Page with 15 points. C. Nockideneh was also in double figures with 12 points and there were three Lady Sand Devils with eight points. Winslow was led by Kylie Begay with 13 points and Sierra Singer with 12 points.

Both the Winslow boys and girls were to play in the Nackard Tournament in Flagstaff last week (formerly the Pepsi Invitational Tournament).