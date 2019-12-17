Navajo Gaming acquires Flagstaff’s iconic Horsemen Lodge property

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The Navajo Nation Gaming Enterprise (Navajo Gaming) recently purchased a 14.1-acre parcel and buildings in Coconino County known as The Horsemen Lodge — the restaurant and adjoining parcels both north and south along U.S. Hwy. 89 near Flagstaff — an iconic Southwestern steakhouse established in 1975.

“This distinct Flagstaff destination offers a unique opportunity for Navajo Gaming to expand and diversify our business operations, create new jobs and cross-market our existing facilities and products to new customer groups visiting the region,” said Brian Parrish, Navajo Gaming Interim CEO. “We entered into a lease-back agreement with the former owners and management team that maintains existing operations while keeping the current employees on staff. It was very important to us that we ensure the Horseman Lodge staff members were able to retain their jobs.”

Quincy Natay, chairman of the Navajo Gaming Board of Directors, said with the shutdown of the Navajo Generating Station and Kayenta Mine, it is incumbent upon Navajo-owned enterprises to find opportunities to overcome the ill effects resulting from the closures.

“The loss of jobs for area residents and approximately $40 million in annual revenues being returned to the Navajo Nation is a tremendous hardship,” Natay said. “We believe this purchase of the Horsemen Lodge fits well into our fiscally-disciplined growth strategy for Navajo Gaming and it enables us to expand and diversify our business.”

Navajo Gaming is in the final stages of completing construction on the new Navajo Blue Travel Plaza, which will launch the introduction of several new authentic-Navajo business products, including Navajo Fizz Craft Soda Company, Navajo Beef & Sausage Company and the Twin Arrows Fudge Company.



“We will be offering a new line of specialty craft sodas with all-natural ingredients, six different flavors of Navajo beef jerky, breakfast sausages and blue-corn tamales, along with fresh, hand-crafted fudge and candy,” Parrish said. “This is a very exciting time for us because these new product lines give us the opportunity to showcase new authentic Navajo products that have all been developed, sourced and produced internally on the Navajo Nation. The quality of these new products is superior and it creates another way for us to diversify our business and share Navajo culture with our guests.”

Information provided by Navajo Nation Gaming Enterprise