Mobile MVD office to be at new Flagstaff location Dec. 16-20
The Coconino County Recorder’s office has mailed a 2020 Elections & Due to the extensive amount of work currently underway to remove equipment and portable structures from the Arizona Department of Transportation’s Flagstaff location on Milton Road, the mobile Motor Vehicle Division office will be stationed at the new ADOT facility at 1959 S. Woodlands Village Blvd. the week of Dec. 16-20.
The permanent MVD offices on Woodlands Village Boulevard are on schedule to open Monday, Dec. 23.
The mobile MVD office can conduct limited transactions and has no public restrooms. For a list of available transactions, visit azdot.gov/motor-vehicles/driver-services/mobile-mvd-services.
Customers are encouraged to delay MVD transactions until Dec. 23 or may visit an Authorized Third Party provider in Flagstaff or Williams, or MVD locations in Winslow or Cottonwood. More information on locations and hours is available by visiting azdot.gov/mvd.
