In the mail: elections and voter’s guide
The Coconino County Recorder’s office has mailed a 2020 Elections & Voter Guide to all registered voters in the county. The guide contains important voting information about upcoming elections that will be held next year.
2020 is going to be a very busy election year with three countywide elections. The guide describes the differences between the March 17 Presidential Preference, August 4 Primary and November 3 General Elections. It also contains registrant-specific voter registration information. This information provides the registrant their current political party affiliation; indicates whether they are on the permanent early voting list; and lists their voting precinct and Congressional, Legislative and Board of Supervisor districts. It also contains information about early voting options, what offices are up for election and important election dates.
If you are a registered voter in Coconino County and have not received your 2020 Elections & Voter Guide by next week, please contact the Coconino County Elections Office because there may be a problem with your voter registration status.
More information, or if you need questions answered, is available by contacting the Coconino County Elections Office at (928) 679-7860 or toll-free (800) 793-6181.
- Students win big at Greyhills Academy High School science fair
- Congress takes a 'major step' to revitalize Native languages
- Vlogging shines spotlight on Navajo Nation
- Navajo Gaming acquires Flagstaff’s iconic Horsemen Lodge property
- Parallel universes: Native reservations and ‘Star Wars’
- 'Urban Cowboy' night turns up the heat in Winslow
- Diné College faculty and true warrior loses battle with cancer
- Diné College Green Club introduces solar-powered bins on all campuses
- Mobile MVD office to be at new Flagstaff location Dec. 16-20
- Guest column: Welcoming the Winter Solstice
- Several northern Arizona road closures planned including portions of I-40
- 30-year cross country reign of Hopi and Flagstaff runners ends
- Hope for Missing and Murdered Diné Relatives
- Vlogging shines spotlight on Navajo Nation
- Kayenta Middle School Colts win 2019 Northern Arizona Interscholastic Conference football championship
- Little Singer Lady Colts of Birdsprings finish 2019 volleyball season undefeated
- Winslow Police investigate homicide, separate stabbing
- Diné College faculty and true warrior loses battle with cancer
- Navajo Nation invests $19 million in nitrile glove manufacturing facility
- Navajo Generating Station shuts down permanently
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: