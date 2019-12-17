OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar
e-Edition
NEWS
OPINION
SPORTS
FEATURES
WINSLOW NEWS
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp)
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Sat, Dec. 21
Weather  54.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

In the mail: elections and voter’s guide

Originally Published: December 17, 2019 10:25 a.m.

The Coconino County Recorder’s office has mailed a 2020 Elections & Voter Guide to all registered voters in the county. The guide contains important voting information about upcoming elections that will be held next year.

2020 is going to be a very busy election year with three countywide elections. The guide describes the differences between the March 17 Presidential Preference, August 4 Primary and November 3 General Elections. It also contains registrant-specific voter registration information. This information provides the registrant their current political party affiliation; indicates whether they are on the permanent early voting list; and lists their voting precinct and Congressional, Legislative and Board of Supervisor districts. It also contains information about early voting options, what offices are up for election and important election dates.

If you are a registered voter in Coconino County and have not received your 2020 Elections & Voter Guide by next week, please contact the Coconino County Elections Office because there may be a problem with your voter registration status.

More information, or if you need questions answered, is available by contacting the Coconino County Elections Office at (928) 679-7860 or toll-free (800) 793-6181.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Vote early permanently in Coconino County
Vote early permanently in Coconino County
Aug. 13 is final day to request early ballot
"Where Do I Vote? What Do I Need To Bring To The Polls?"
Presidential Preference Primary Election scheduled

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event