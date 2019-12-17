Holbrook High School November Students of the Month
Originally Published: December 17, 2019 10:26 a.m.
Holbrook High School recently announced its November Students of the Month.
From left: Skylar Smith (Navajo language) and Jason Benally (math). Seated from left: Cayden Begaye (language arts); Kalub Trujillo (physical education); Blanca Marquez (CTE); Tyshawn Begaye (English); and Owen Pratt (CTE). Not pictured: Isabel Pena (NAVIT); Desirae Bain (female scholar-athlete); and Malachi Daniels (male scholar-athlete).
