Red Sands School sings: Students show musical talents at Christmas program
Originally Published: December 10, 2019 11:27 a.m.
Red Sands School presented “Conquer the Mic” Nov. 30 where students and adults provided Christmas music and songs to the audience. Attendees enjoyed fellowship, homemade refreshments and a chance to meet Santa.
Most Read
- Vlogging shines spotlight on Navajo Nation
- Diné College faculty and true warrior loses battle with cancer
- Winslow community turns out en masse for 2019 Black Friday
- Arizona tribes oppose plan to dam Colorado River tributary
- Navajo calendar rooted in tradition & necessities
- Tuzigoot National Monument’s Tavasci Marsh an ancestral harvesting location
- Diné College hosts elderly appreciation celebration
- Winslow’s Christmas Parade draws thousands from northern Arizona
- 30-year cross country reign of Hopi and Flagstaff runners ends
- Several northern Arizona road closures planned including portions of I-40
- Several northern Arizona road closures planned including portions of I-40
- 30-year cross country reign of Hopi and Flagstaff runners ends
- Hope for Missing and Murdered Diné Relatives
- Kayenta Middle School Colts win 2019 Northern Arizona Interscholastic Conference football championship
- Navajo Generating Station shuts down permanently
- Navajo Nation rips support of coal company
- Vlogging shines spotlight on Navajo Nation
- Monument Valley High School inducts new members to Hall of Fame
- Little Singer Lady Colts of Birdsprings finish 2019 volleyball season undefeated
- Navajo Nation invests $19 million in nitrile glove manufacturing facility
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: