Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Fri, Dec. 13
Fri, Dec. 13
Red Sands School sings: Students show musical talents at Christmas program

(Todd Roth/NHO)

(Todd Roth/NHO)

Originally Published: December 10, 2019 11:27 a.m.

photo

(Todd Roth/NHO)

Red Sands School presented “Conquer the Mic” Nov. 30 where students and adults provided Christmas music and songs to the audience. Attendees enjoyed fellowship, homemade refreshments and a chance to meet Santa.

