Good Morning Winslow: ASTA Construction shares accomplishments
ASTA Roofing and Construction hosted the Good Morning Winslow Chamber of Commerce Meeting Dec. 4. During the event, president and CEO Tim Young gave an upbeat presentation about the company explaining its nine years of accomplishments. Young explained how the construction company was licensed and bonded up to $10 million and said ASTA looks forward to serving the Winslow area. Locations previously served by ASTA include Washington D.C., Tucson, Nogales, Prescott, Grand Canyon Caverns, Crownpoint, Hopi Hospital and Window Rock. ASTA is focused on roofing projects with a warranty of up to 30 years. More information about ASTA is available at (928) 289-1060.
