Around the Rez: week of Dec. 11
New Year’s Eve country dance in Kykotsmovi
A New Year’s Eve country/western dance featuring two bands, the Hopi Clansmen and Latigo, is scheduled for Dec. 31 at the Peace Academic Center Gym (formerly Hopi Mission School), in Kykotsmovi, Arizona.
The dance will begin at 8 p.m. and end at 1 a.m. Early bird admission is $15 per person, and will be from 7:45 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thereafter, admission will be $20 per person.
Ring in the New Year with five hours of dancing to the music of two of the hottest, popular native country bands around. This is a drug, alcohol & smoke free event. More information is available by calling (928) 737-0174. The event is sponsored by DHD Productions.
Red Feather encourages people to think about home safety when heating homes
There is a chill in the air! When you go to unpack your winter sweaters, remember, too, to change the batteries on your smoke alarms and C02 detectors and make sure they work.
Have a fire safety plan for your home, and remind your elders and friends to do the same.
If you have converted your coal stove to burning wood, you increase the chance of creating creosote build up in your chimney, which could cause a chimney fire.
Save lives with fire safety. If you have questions about heating your home safely and efficiently this winter, try contacting Red Feather— a non-profit that believes everyone deserves a healthy home (928) 440-5119 Be happy, be healthy, and breath!
To have your event added to the calendar email editorial@nhonews.com.
- Vlogging shines spotlight on Navajo Nation
- Diné College faculty and true warrior loses battle with cancer
- Winslow community turns out en masse for 2019 Black Friday
- Arizona tribes oppose plan to dam Colorado River tributary
- Navajo calendar rooted in tradition & necessities
- Tuzigoot National Monument’s Tavasci Marsh an ancestral harvesting location
- Diné College hosts elderly appreciation celebration
- Winslow’s Christmas Parade draws thousands from northern Arizona
- 30-year cross country reign of Hopi and Flagstaff runners ends
- Several northern Arizona road closures planned including portions of I-40
- Several northern Arizona road closures planned including portions of I-40
- 30-year cross country reign of Hopi and Flagstaff runners ends
- Hope for Missing and Murdered Diné Relatives
- Kayenta Middle School Colts win 2019 Northern Arizona Interscholastic Conference football championship
- Navajo Generating Station shuts down permanently
- Navajo Nation rips support of coal company
- Vlogging shines spotlight on Navajo Nation
- Monument Valley High School inducts new members to Hall of Fame
- Little Singer Lady Colts of Birdsprings finish 2019 volleyball season undefeated
- Navajo Nation invests $19 million in nitrile glove manufacturing facility
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: