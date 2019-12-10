Around the Rez: week of Dec. 11

New Year’s Eve country dance in Kykotsmovi

A New Year’s Eve country/western dance featuring two bands, the Hopi Clansmen and Latigo, is scheduled for Dec. 31 at the Peace Academic Center Gym (formerly Hopi Mission School), in Kykotsmovi, Arizona.

The dance will begin at 8 p.m. and end at 1 a.m. Early bird admission is $15 per person, and will be from 7:45 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thereafter, admission will be $20 per person.

Ring in the New Year with five hours of dancing to the music of two of the hottest, popular native country bands around. This is a drug, alcohol & smoke free event. More information is available by calling (928) 737-0174. The event is sponsored by DHD Productions.



Red Feather encourages people to think about home safety when heating homes

There is a chill in the air! When you go to unpack your winter sweaters, remember, too, to change the batteries on your smoke alarms and C02 detectors and make sure they work.

Have a fire safety plan for your home, and remind your elders and friends to do the same.



If you have converted your coal stove to burning wood, you increase the chance of creating creosote build up in your chimney, which could cause a chimney fire.



Save lives with fire safety. If you have questions about heating your home safely and efficiently this winter, try contacting Red Feather— a non-profit that believes everyone deserves a healthy home (928) 440-5119 Be happy, be healthy, and breath!

