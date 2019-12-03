OFFERS
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Thu, Dec. 05
Winslow’s Christmas Parade draws thousands from northern Arizona

Originally Published: December 3, 2019 11:20 a.m.

Winslow celebrated its 73rd annual Christmas Parade Nov. 23. The parade traveled along Second and Third Streets in downtown Winslow. Numerous floats came from the Navajo and Hopi Nations.

Winslow Christmas Parade 2019
