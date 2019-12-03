OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar
e-Edition
NEWS
OPINION
SPORTS
FEATURES
WINSLOW NEWS
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp)
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Thu, Dec. 05
Weather  41.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Winslow Bulldogs rout Flagstaff High School Eagles

(Wendy Howell/NHO)

(Wendy Howell/NHO)

Originally Published: December 3, 2019 11:16 a.m.

Flagstaff High School traveled to Winslow Nov. 26 for an early season non-conference game where the Bulldogs soundly beat the Eagles 76-57.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Bulldogs basketball schedules set for upcoming season
Winslow boys, girls teams lose openers to Flagstaff
Winslow boys win, girls lose against Flagstaff in high school basketball
Bulldogs and Lady Bulldogs kick off basketball season Nov. 20 against Flagstaff Eagles
Mixed results for young Bulldogs team at Falcon Baseball Invitational tourney

Comments

Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event