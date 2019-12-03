OFFERS
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Thu, Dec. 05
Snowflake Lobos ousted 16-14

Originally Published: December 3, 2019 11:13 a.m.

SNOWFLAKE, Ariz. — The Snowflake Lobos were edged by the Franklin Benjamin Chargers 16-14 Nov. 23 in the semifinals of the Arizona State 3A Conference Football Tournament.

The Chargers will meet the American Leadership Academy from Queen Creek Nov. 29 at the state championship. The Patriots were 39-24 victors over the Northwest Christian Crusaders.

Snowflake was the last public school without the ability to recruit in the conference tournament, unlike private and charter schools.

In the game, the Chargers scored first on a six-yard run by Danner Bowen and the conversion by Joshua Case for a 7-0 lead with four minutes left in the first quarter.

Benjamin Franklin scored again on a 12-yard field goal by Joshua Case late in the second quarter for a 10-point halftime lead.

The Lobos drove for a touchdown led by a balanced running and passing attack to cut the lead to 10-7.

Snowflake next scored on a 9-yard run and Sam Crockett’s conversion nearing the end of the third quarter to take a 14-10 lead which they held entering the final period.

With six minutes left to play, Cade Mcafee intercepted a Snowflake pass at the Lobo seven yard line where Chancin Loving ran for the score. The conversion failed and the Lobos failed to score again, losing by the two-point margin.

