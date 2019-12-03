Public information: Cosnino Road railroad crossing closure due to BNSF repairs

The Burlington Northern and Santa Fe Railway Company (BNSF) will be closing the Cosnino Road railroad crossing located just north of Interstate 40. The closure is expected to take place from 5:30 a.m. Dec. 2 to 5 p.m. Dec. 6. and motorists will be diverted to other I-40 access points.

This five-day closure is necessary for BNSF crews to replace the Cosnino Road railroad crossing and conduct rail maintenance work. Coconino County Public Works is working with BNSF to place signage and to disseminate information regarding this closure to the community, schools, emergency services and first responders.



The scheduled closure is subject to change due to weather or other unforeseen circumstances. Changes to this schedule will be posted to www.coconino.az.gov/BNSFCosninoCrossingClosure.





More information about this project, is available by contacting Jason Baiamonte with BNSF at 928-864-9711.