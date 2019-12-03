OFFERS
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Tue, Dec. 03
Holbrook student takes first in regional chess tournament

(Submitted photo)

(Submitted photo)

Originally Published: December 3, 2019 9:33 a.m.

Donovan John placed first in the AIA Region I Individual State Championship Qualifier Oct. 26, at Tuba City High School. Donovan, a senior at Holbrook High School, won his first four rounds and took a draw on the final round accumulating a total of 4.5 points during the tournament. He then advanced to the State Individual Championships, hosted by Yuma Catholic High School. The championship took place Nov. 22.

