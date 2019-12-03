Holbrook High School announces Honor Students

Holbrook High School’s Roadrunner Chapter of National Honor Society inducted its newest members Nov. 13. From left: Enamarie Yellowhair-Thompson, Kialonnie Yazzie, Shandiin Harvey, Alicia Dayea, Amy Nilsson, Hannah Nockideneh, Ciera Irving, Aubrianna Begay, Mayanna John, Rochelle Pete, Alexandrya Bowler, Misty Spencer and Sharadee Sands.