Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Tue, Dec. 03
Holbrook High School announces Honor Students

(Photo/Holbrook High School)

Originally Published: December 3, 2019 10:19 a.m.

Holbrook High School’s Roadrunner Chapter of National Honor Society inducted its newest members Nov. 13. From left: Enamarie Yellowhair-Thompson, Kialonnie Yazzie, Shandiin Harvey, Alicia Dayea, Amy Nilsson, Hannah Nockideneh, Ciera Irving, Aubrianna Begay, Mayanna John, Rochelle Pete, Alexandrya Bowler, Misty Spencer and Sharadee Sands.

