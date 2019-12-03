OFFERS
32 new members inducted into Phi Theta Kappa at Northland Pioneer College

Northland Pioneer College celebrated the induction of 32 new members into the international honor society of two year college students Nov. 22. (Submitted photo)

Originally Published: December 3, 2019 9:48 a.m.

SHOW LOW, Ariz. — Northland Pioneer College’s Alpha Gamma Tau Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa (PTK), the international honor society of two-year college students, welcomed 32 new members during an induction ceremony Nov. 22.

The ceremony took place at NPC Snowflake/Taylor — Silver Creek Campus Performing Arts Center.

NPC President Mark Vest addressed the assembled inductees, families and friends, applauding their academic achievement and urging them to continue to keep pushing on.

“Your being here tonight proves that you are capable of remarkable things,” Vest said. “You are remarkable individuals. But because you are remarkable and are capable of remarkable things, after tonight, I want you think about the next remarkable thing you are going to do, and do that. Then, think about the next remarkable thing you are going to do, and do that. Do those remarkable things over and over again and never stop learning.”

Chapter President Jamie Ortega gave the charge to the inductees, swearing them in by oath. Assisting with the ceremony were Patrick Day and Donna Krieser as well as chapter advisors: Susan Hoffman, April Horne, Chantal Kescoli, and Kurry Klingel. Newly installed District Governing Board Member Everett Robinson joined President Vest in commending each inductee with a congratulatory handshake.

To be eligible for membership in PTK, students must complete a minimum of 12 hours of associate degree course work and earn a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher. Students must maintain a high academic standing throughout their enrollment in the two-year college, generally a 3.25 GPA. As members, students are eligible for a number of scholarship programs, and in some cases, distinguished placement at four-year colleges and universities.

Information provided by Northland Pioneer College

