President Nez offers support to family of missing 94-year-old Dennis Hardy, Sr. of Fort Defiance, Arizona

FORT DEFIANCE, Ariz. — Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez offered his support to the family of 94-year-old Dennis Hardy, Sr., an elderly Navajo man who has been missing since the morning of Sept. 14.

Hardy went missing at the family’s residence in Fort Defiance, Arizona. First responders, family members, and volunteers continue to search for him.

Nez visited with Hardy’s wife of 72 years and several of their 12 children, and other family members who gathered at the home of one of his children, which is also the site of the incident command post.

The Office of the President and Vice President delivered food items and other necessities to assist the family, searchers, and volunteers. Nez also joined hands with the family members and offered a prayer for the safe return of their loved one.

“Our prayers are with the family as we continue to provide as many resources as possible to assist with search efforts,” Nez said. “We also thank the Nation’s first responders and programs, Apache County Sheriff’s Office, and others who are contributing their time, resources, and manpower.”

According to the Navajo Nation Division of Public Safety, the police department received a call Sunday morning reporting Hardy missing. He was last seen around 7:15 a.m. Sept. 14 at his home located west of the Fort Defiance Veterans Cemetery on Navajo Rt. 12.

Hardy is a 94-year-old Navajo man. He is 5’ 02’’ tall with brown eyes and gray hair. He weighs 150 lbs. He is believed to be wearing a brown sweater hoodie, blue jeans, a camo colored baseball cap with the letters OSU on it, silver framed glasses and black walking shoes.

The Navajo Division of Public Safety has continued the search with assistance from our local and state law enforcement agencies, including the Apache County Sheriff’s Office and Arizona Department of Public Safety who provided air support. Community volunteers continue to help by coordinating search teams to cover the terrain around the area.

The search continues near his home, including areas between highway Navajo Route 12 and Navajo Route 112 and south toward Window Rock, however Hardy has yet to be found.

“We remain hopeful that Mr. Hardy will be found safely,” said Vice President Myron Lizer. “We owe our gratitude to the search team, volunteers, and everyone who is donating their resources and efforts to find Mr. Hardy.”

If anyone has any information or has seen Dennis Hardy, Sr., please call the Navajo Police Department at (928) 871-6111 or (928) 871-6112.