President Nez looks at McKinley Mine assets

(Photo/Office of the President and Vice President)

(Photo/Office of the President and Vice President)

  • Originally Published: September 24, 2019 11:09 a.m.

    • On Sept. 18, Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez met with officials from Chevron, Inc. to discuss assets and properties that remain in place after the closure of McKinley Mine activities 10 years ago.

    The discussion focused on the retainment of certain assets that could benefit the Navajo Nation in years to come. The Nez-Administration will continue working with the officials as the process moves forward.

