Northland Pioneer College seeks submissions for ‘Locally Grown’ exhibit

SHOWLOW, Ariz. — Calling all artists in Navajo and Apache counties.

You are invited to submit entries by Sept. 30 for Northland Pioneer College’s 10th annual ‘Locally Grown’ juried art exhibit, to be displayed Nov. 4 to Dec. 6 in the Talon Gallery on the Show Low — White Mountain Campus.

Gallery Director and art faculty Magda Gluszek encourages submission of drawings, paintings, pottery, sculptures, quilts, jewelry or any other original artwork you make. The call for entries can be downloaded at www.npc.edu/TalonGallery.

Open to local artists over the age of 18, the ‘Locally Grown’ exhibit will conclude with an awards reception Dec. 6.

What’s at the gallery now?

Currently on display in the gallery through October 18 is a show by former White Mountain resident and NPC graduate, Jessica Penrod, featuring artistic “vessels” of functionality and beauty.

Penrod, who currently works for the highly acclaimed Hanselmann Pottery studio in Corrales, N.M., went on to graduate with honors with a bachelor’s degree in fine arts with an emphasis in ceramics from the University of New Mexico. She draws inspiration from the landscapes and backdrops of the places where she has lived. The exhibit displays many creations exposing earthy and unique surfaces inspired by the outdoors and her roots in the White Mountains. Her textures and tones derive influence from New Mexico’s diversity and natural tinting. Each piece acts as a canvas for objects that inspire memories of the things we enjoy in nature and the feelings and experiences they bring into our lives.

Penrod’s solo exhibit concludes with a free public reception on Friday, October 18, at 5 p.m. at the Talon Gallery.

The Talon Gallery is located in the Aspen Center on NPC’s Show Low – White Mountain Campus, 1001 W. Deuce of Clubs. The gallery is open to the public Monday through Thursday, 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., and Fridays, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. It is closed on weekends and college holidays.

More information about the “Locally Grown” exhibit or gallery shows is available by contacting Magda Gluszek, 532-6176, (800) 266-7845, ext. 6176 or emailing magda.gluszek@npc.edu.

Information provided by Northland Pioneer College