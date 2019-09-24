NDOT partners with Coconino County for road repairs

KAIBETO, Ariz — The Navajo Division of Transportation in partnership with Coconino County Public Works is addressing the subgrade of Navajo Route 21 for a roadway reconditioning project currently underway in Kaibeto Chapter.

The project will recondition two locations of N21 at both the east and west ends. Improvements will be made to subgrade and drainage. When the subgrade preparation is completed, millings and soil stabilizer will be applied at both locations.

The total length of the project is approximately one mile. Arrow Indian Contractors are performing construction for the project.

NDOT Executive Director Garret Silversmith said phase one of the project started July 16.

“The project is split into two locations. It starts at N21 in Kaibeto and ends 1.68 miles west,” Silversmith said. “The first location has been graded and is ready for millings. The second location, which is a longer stretch, is currently being prepped to grade.”

Millings, which are ground up asphalt, will be transported to the project site by the County and added during the soil stabilization process.

The partnership between Coconino County and the Navajo Nation stems from Proposition 403, the Coconino County Road Maintenance Sales Tax Ballot Measure, which was approved in 2014. The proposition allows for certain County road maintenance projects to be funded through a levy of revenues raised by a dedicated road maintenance sales tax.

Through Prop. 403, the County has established the “Navajo Nation Capital Projects Matching Fund.” This matching fund contributes $200,000 dollars per year, for the 20-year life of the Prop. 403 sales tax, to important small-scale road projects on the Navajo Nation.

These projects funds are to be matched equally by the Navajo Nation.

Additionally, the Arizona State Legislature contributed $110,000 dollars of general funds to the project.

In March 2018, the Navajo Nation entered into an intergovernmental agreement with Coconino County to collaboratively use these funds to address repair and improvement of existing school bus routes on the Navajo Nation that are maintained by the County.

