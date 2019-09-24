Holbrook High School’s August Students of the Month

Holbrook High School recently announced the August Students of the Month.

Standing from left: Tyson Begay (social studies); Deon Brown (male student-athlete) and Jeff Goldtooth (English). Seated from left: Tinequa Sales (CTE); Avielle John (female student-athlete); Ashley Spears (Spanish); Jazzmine Gabaldon-Agramont (English) and Rochelle Pete (English). Not pictured: Tyshawn Begaye (science); Gracie Candelaria (language arts); Natalie Blackrock (math); Roseletta Notah (weights and physical conditioning); Tyleshia Yazzie (weights and physical conditioning) and Tyler Cundiff (NAVIT).