Holbrook High School’s August Students of the Month

Holbrook High School recently announced the August Students of the Month.
Standing from left: Tyson Begay (social studies); Deon Brown (male student-athlete) and Jeff Goldtooth (English). Seated from left: Tinequa Sales (CTE); Avielle John (female student-athlete); Ashley Spears (Spanish); Jazzmine Gabaldon-Agramont (English) and Rochelle Pete (English). Not pictured: Tyshawn Begaye (science); Gracie Candelaria (language arts); Natalie Blackrock (math); Roseletta Notah (weights and physical conditioning); Tyleshia Yazzie (weights and physical conditioning) and Tyler Cundiff (NAVIT).
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.