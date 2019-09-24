Flu shots available at County Health and Human Services

The seasonal influenza vaccine is available at the Coconino County Health and Human Services (CCHHS) Clinic in Flagstaff.



Flu shots are available beginning Monday, Sept. 23 at the CCHHS Clinic, 2625 N. King Street, Flagstaff. Appointments are available Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Walk-ins are accepted as availability permits. Call the CCHHS Clinic at 928-679-7222 to make an appointment.

The cost for a flu vaccination at the CCHHS Clinic is $30. High-dose flu vaccinations are $50. As a courtesy, the CCHHS will bill people’s insurance company, but those seeking a flu shot should check with their insurance provider to determine whether they are covered and are also asked to bring their insurance card. No one will be denied services due to an inability to pay.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends a yearly flu vaccination as the first step in protecting against flu viruses. It is strongly recommended that everyone 6-months old and over get a flu shot each year.

Every year a new vaccine is manufactured to combat circulating influenza viruses during each flu season. While it is too early to determine the effectiveness of this season’s vaccine, immunization reduces the chance of influenza-related complications, such as hospitalization, chronic disease and/or death. The immune system will be better prepared to combat the flu the earlier people get their shot.

The following groups of people are encouraged to get a flu vaccination because they are at high - risk of having serious flu-related complications or because they live with or care for people at high risk for developing flu-related complications, including:



Pregnant women



Children younger than 5, but especially children younger than 2 years old



Children with special healthcare needs

People 50 years of age and older



People of any age with certain chronic medical conditions



People who live in nursing homes and other long-term care facilities



People who live with or care for those at high risk for complications from flu.

Health care workers



Household contacts of persons at high risk for complications from the flu

Household contacts and out of home caregivers of children less than 6 months of age (these children are too young to be vaccinated)

Flu symptoms include fever, chills, muscle aches, cough, congestion, runny nose, headaches and fatigue. Complications of flu can include bacterial pneumonia, ear infections, sinus infections, dehydration and worsening of chronic medical conditions, such as congestive heart failure, asthma, or diabetes. In the most severe cases, flu can lead to death.

In addition to getting a seasonal flu shot, good health habits are also recommended. These simple actions can stop the spread of germs and help protect you and others from getting sick:



Wash hands frequently during the flu season.



Avoid touching eyes, nose or mouth.



Avoid contact with people who are sick.



Cover your mouth with your upper sleeve or with a tissue when coughing or sneezing.



Don’t share eating utensils, cups and straws.



Stay home when you are sick.



More information is available at www.coconino.az.gov/hhs or by contacting your provider or the Coconino County Health and Human Services Clinic at 928-679-7222 or toll-free at 1-877-679-7272.