Bulldogs blow out Chinle Wildcats, 45-0, in home game

WINSLOW, Ariz. — The Winslow Bulldogs defeated the Chinle Wildcats 45-0 Sept. 13 in Winslow’s third home game of the season.

The game had been slated to be played in Chinle, but Chinle will not have any home games this season because of work being completed on their field.

The win improved Winslow’s record to 3-1 and dropped Chinle’s to 1-2.

Chinle took the opening kickoff but Winslow took the ball on downs at the Chinle 34 yard and Mason Scott ran for a touchdown on the next play. Trevor Cavasos booted the conversion for a quick 7-0 lead.

Winslow blocked a punt and took the ball deep in Chinle territory and Jace Lyons ran 31 yards for the touchdown. Cavasos booted the conversion for a 14-0 lead.

The Bulldogs again got the ball on downs at the Chinle 15. Aiden Kisslingberry ran four yards for the touchdown. The conversion failed and the lead was 20-0.

On Winslow’s next possession, Mason Scott scored on a run of 23 yards by Mason Scott and Lyons ran for the two-point conversion and a 28-0 lead as the first quarter ended.

Lyons passed 15 yards to Kisslingberry and Cavasos booted the conversion for a 35-0 lead.

Canyon Brimhall ran 50 yards for a touchdown and Cavasos booted the conversion for a 42-0 lead. The rout was on and most of the rest of the game should be played with a running clock.

The half ended with the Bulldogs in control 42-0.

Winslow took the second half kickoff but lost a fumble at midfield, but the Bulldogs held and forced a punt.

Cavasos booted a 35-yard field goal for a 45-0 lead. That was the score when the third quarter ended.



The Bulldogs played a plethora of players and the running clock sped up the game which ended with a 45-0 Bulldog victory.

The Bulldogs will host the Tanque Verde Hawks Sept. 20 at the Bulldogs homecoming game. The Hawks were 0-2 going into the game, but are a large, talented team.