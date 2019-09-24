Around the Rez: week of Sept. 25

Sumi’nungwa — Hopi Festival 10K & 5K Sept. 21

The Sumi’nungwa – Hopi Festival 10K & 5K is scheduled to take place Sept. 21 at the old rodeo grounds in Polacca, Arizona on the Hopi Indian Reservation. Race starts at 4 p.m. (MST). Pre-registration will start at 8 a.m. on site Sept. 20 and will continue Sept. 21 until race time.

Race fees are $15 (10K) and $10 (5K).

Registration includes a commemorative t-shirt, as well as a door prize ticket for one of four gift certificates for new running shoes. This event is open to all running enthusiasts, young and old, male and female.

Awards will consist of Pottery Medallions to the top 30 overall finishers in each race category. Overall male and female finishers in each category will also receive awards. The sponsors of the races are also seeking volunteers to assist with the races as spotters or sponsoring a water station. If interested, please call (928) 737-0174.

Save the Date: Disability Awareness walk Oct. 15 in Window Rock

Nihíshá? (What About Us?) Disability Awareness Walk starting at Highway 264 and Route 12 to the Navajo Nation Council Chamber in Window Rock, Arizona Oct. 15 at 8 a.m.

More information is available by contacting the Native American Disability Law Center at (505) 566-5880.

Western Navajo camp meetings for September

Western Navajo Bible Fellowship’s (WNBF) September Campmeeting Schedule include:

Sept. 27-28 — Cameron all family campmeeting — no time given.

WNBF covers all 27 Bible Churches in Western Navajo and for specific times or speakers, call : (928) 209-3800. More monthly and annual meetings / conferences, and camp meetings are still to come before 2020.

Monthly meeting of Winslow Chapter of NAACP meets every fourth Sunday

The monthly meetings of the Winslow Chapter of the NAACP are every fourth Sunday at 5 p.m. at the Winslow Fire Station, located on the corner of East 3rd Street and Taylor. All are welcome. Refreshments will be served. More information is available by calling (928) 587-1980 or by email at branchwinslow@gmail.com.

Navajo infants need car seats

The Winslow Class of 1964 has adopted the project of making sure expecting Navajo women are provided with infant car seats and training.

Your purchase of this infant car, a Graco SnugRide Click Connect 30 LX Infant Car Seat, Walmart item #553649485, , will be donated to expectant Navajo women in Winslow, Arizona area along with training and motivation.

According to the Arizona Child Fatality Review program, the death rate for Navajo babies, when unrestrained and involved in a collision, is 40 percent greater than non-Navajo babies.

The Winslow Class of 1964 asks for your assistance in helping save the babies — one family at a time — by purchasing and donating the car seat. The seats can be shipped to El Falcone Restaurant, c/o Joe Estadillo, 1113 East 3rd St., Winslow, AZ 86047.

More information is available by contacting WHS64class@gmail.com or by calling/texting (530-925-2409.

Native American Disability Law Center to assist with connecting people with benefits

The Native American Disability Law Center will be assisting low-income Native American Elders (65 years and older) and Native Americans with disabilities (21 years and older) to connect to benefits programs like SNAP, Medicare, Medicaid, and Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).

This service is offered free of charge thanks to a grant from the National Council on Aging (NCOA). More information is available at (505) 566-5800.

The Native American Disability Law Center was selected by the NCOA to operate a Benefits Enrollment Center (BEC) for San Juan and McKinley Counties, because we have a unique connection to people with disabilities as well as great community partners. More information is available at (505) 566-5800.

To add your events to the calendar, send an email to editorial@nhonews.com.