Page boys, Ganado girls win at annual Hopi High Cross Country Invite

POLACCA, Ariz. — Page High School won the boys race and Ganado High School won the girls race at the Hopi High Cross Country Invite.

Host Hopi placed third in the boys race and 11th in the girls race.

Page won the girls race with 43 points, Zuni grabbed second with 58 points and Hopi finished third with 93 points.

The other teams finishing in the top ten in the 16 team race were Ganado, fourth, 108; Show Low fifth, 132; Many Farms, sixth, 217; Tuba City, seventh, 221; Coconino-Flagstaff, eighth, 234; Chinle, ninth, 246; and Alchesay, tenth, 250.

Zuni’s DeShawn Goldwin was the individual champ in the boys race with a time of 17:40. Trent Holiday and Rex Martin from Page finished second and third, respectively.

The other runners for the champion Page squad were Shayden Begay, ninth; Gavyn Begay, 14th; Colton Yazzie, 17th; Cody Slim, 30th; and Conner Blair, 41st in 214 runner race.

Micah Slivers from Ganado finished fourth and Kameron Eustace from Zuni took fifth.

The other runners for second place Zuni were Jacy Edaakie, 13th; Breydon Othole, 18th; Jarek Chimoni-Zunie, 21st; Alec Lastyano, 23rd; and Domonic Yuselew, 27th.

Milson Tessay topped Hopi by finishing eighth. The other runners for the Bruins were Wayland Namingha Jr., 16th; Jerran Tenakhongva, 19th; Manny Fredericks, 22nd; Tyrall Roland, 28th; Ahmon Lomayestewa, 40th; and Arlin Numkema, 45th.

Hopi High Coach Rick Baker said the boys are looking good and will be ready for state. He said some of the boys ran during the summer with team practices.

“Our expectation is to stay eligible, injury free and to compete for the state title. We have a great group of guys who are hungry to compete,” he said. “We are looking good with grades and injuries are slight. We just need to focus on ourselves and take one meet at a time and improve as a team.”

Coach Baker said the boys have a total commitment to the program. He said Tyrall Roland and ShaunAnthoney Pashano are the team leaders. The boys have 15 runners on the squad.

The other runners finishing in the top 20 were Beau Williams, Show Low, sixth; Demetrius Daw, Tuba City, seventh; Mason Hall, Show Low, tenth; Chance Yazzie, Ganado, 11th; Reichen Cook, Show Low, 12th; and Alfred Reid 3rd, Ganado, 15th.

Ladies invite

Ganado’s Marisa Shorty was the individual girls champion with a time of 21:58 and teammate Jayla McIntosh grabbed second as the Lady Hornets won the team championship with 54 points.

Tuba City placed second with 78 points, Coconino took third with 80, Page placed fourth with 101 and Alchesay finished fifth with 142.

The other teams were Zuni, sixth, 151; Chinle, seventh, 168; Window Rock, eighth, 194; Many Farms, ninth, 244; Holbrook, tenth, 245; Hopi, 11th, 309; Show Low, 12th, 363; and Greyhills, 13th, 420.

The other runners for champion Ganado were Whitney James, sixth; LaSundrai Baldwin, seventh; Marissa Smith, 39th; and Shaunda Yazzie, 27th.

Wheaten Smith from Coconino took third and Chinle runners Temyra Bia and Neveah Scott took fourth and fifth. Coconino’s Kaelynn Ashley finished eighth, LaShawnda Yazzie from Page nailed ninth and Shaelynn Honahni from Tuba City took tenth.

The other runners for second place Tuba City were Larrisa Yazzie, 14th; Shenelle Zeena, 15th; Rochelle Jackson, 16th; Kailer Reid, 27th; Shaila Dugai, 29th.

The other runners finishing in the top 20 were Abigalye Nez, Holbrook, 11th; Miquedah Taliman, Page, 12th; Kate Romancito, Zuni, 13th; Tristan Reidhead, Alchesay, 17th; Macy Smith, Coconino, 18th; Nadya Begay, Page, 19th; and Keyah Jaques, Window Rock, 20th.

The top runner for Hopi was Onaiwa Begay, 52nd. Ellyse Fredericks placed 66th. The other runners for Hopi were Shelton Tuvasie, 81st; Fredreen Billy, 91st and Autumn Secakuku, 100th in the 228 runner race.

Coach Baker said the girls have work to do.

“We will make adjustments on practice session so that the girls will be ready when sectionals and state roll around. We need to stay eligible and injury free and focus on what we can control,” he said. “We need to take one meet at a time and improve as a team.”

Coach Baker said the girls have some veteran runners that need to take charge and step up by assisting the younger runners.

“Our plan is to do well at meets and improve so we are ready in November,” he said. “The girls need to buy into the program and this will take some time.”

Coach Baker said Ellyse Fredericks is the leader for the Lady Bruins with 19 runners.