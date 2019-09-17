Federal grant will advance US 191 bridge improvements on Navajo Nation

PHOENIX — Winning a $10.4 million Federal Highway Administration grant will allow ADOT to advance improvements to four US 191 bridges in a corridor important to residents of the Navajo Nation and Hopi Reservation in northeastern Arizona.

The bridges cross major drainages on the Navajo Nation between Chinle Wash at milepost 470 north of Many Farms and Lukachukai Creek at milepost 488.

ADOT plans to use accelerated bridge construction methods on the project because of the economic importance of this stretch of US 191. This innovative approach reduces traffic impacts by shortening the time needed to improve each bridge while reducing the overall cost.

In applying for the Competitive Highway Bridge Program grant, ADOT bundled the four bridges under one project, which allows resources to be shared during construction. The agency’s application, developed in consultation with tribal leaders, noted the route’s importance to those who rely on it for access to education, employment and essential services.

The grant allows ADOT to use funds currently committed to this project to address other transportation needs in Arizona.

The Federal Highway Administration issued a total of $225 million in Competitive Highway Bridge Program grants to 18 states.

Information provided by ADOT