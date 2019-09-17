Community information: NPC launches ‘lunch bag’ community lectures

In an effort to bring public discourse and attention to local topics and items of interest, Northland Pioneer College is launching a series of free public ‘lunch bag lectures’ beginning with an opening talk by NPC’s President Mark Vest and Vice President Dr. Jessica Clark on Sept. 25 from 12:10 – 12:50 p.m. in Room 110 of the Aspen Center at the Show Low campus.

“This first discussion will be an update on new and ongoing initiatives undertaken by the College, as well as a summary of what to expect with upcoming construction at the Show Low campus,” Vest explained. “We look forward to sharing our thoughts on the current state and future of the College and hope all interested community members will attend.”

The ongoing lecture series will focus on matters ranging from happenings at the college, the city of Show Low and Navajo County, as well as educational endeavors, local tourism topics and historic and cultural information on the region.

“These will be informative and lively lectures and may serve as a much-needed break in your day-to-day while offering you a chance to learn something new,” Vest said. “Bring your own lunch and enjoy.”

There will be six additional lectures offered. On Oct. 10, join Kirk Webb, community risk manager for the Timber Mesa Fire and Medical District in a discussion on how to make your home or business FireWise.

`Karl Hoerig, director of the White Mountain Apache Tribe’s Nohwike’ Bágowa (House of our Footprints) Museum at Fort Apache, Arizona., will present Oct. 24 on heritage and natural resource management in relation to decolonization and tribal sovereignty.

On Nov. 7, Donna Marshall of the “Apuni Oyis” Butterfly Lodge Museum in Greer will lead a discussion on the history of the lodge and the mission of the museum.

The director of NPC’s Small Business Development center, Tracy Mancuso, will speak Nov. 21, on the topic of connecting your business and our community to the Hollywood movie industry for fun and for profit. There are movies being filmed locally, and this is an opportunity to find out how you or your business might benefit.

On Dec. 5, Neil Traver of Arizona Public Service will talk about APS’s efforts in bringing broadband to the White Mountains.

And wrapping up the series, Dr. Amelinda Webb, geology faculty at NPC, will give a ‘voice’ to the rocks all around us, Dec. 19, leading a lecture on how geology is about more than just rocks and highlighting local geological wonders and education offerings.

All lectures in this series will be held at the same time and location, from 12:10 to 12:50 p.m. in Room 110 of the Aspen Center at the Show Low, White Mountain Campus, 1001 W. Deuce of Clubs.

More information on these and other free public events at Northland Pioneer College is available by visiting www.npc.edu/calendar or calling (928) 532-6111.