Bulldogs volleyball loses three

WINSLOW, Ariz. — the Winslow Lady Bulldogs were defeated in their first games of the season by the Sedona Red Rock Lady Scorpions and the Tuba City Lady Warriors Sept. 4 and 10.

Sedona Red Rock defeated Winslow three games to none by scores of 25-16, 25-15 and 25-12. Tuba City defeated Winslow three games to none by scores of 25-10, 25-7 and 25-16.

The Lady Bulldogs lost to the Chinle Lady Wildcats Sept. 12, three games to none by scores of 25-17, 25-15 and 25-22 in their first home game. The team went to St. Michaels to meet the Lady Cardinals Sept. 13 and Kayenta Sept. 14 against the Monument Valley Lady Mustangs.

The Lady Bulldogs volleyball roster includes eight seniors, one junior, four sophomores and two freshmen. The seniors are Sherina Singer, Jordyn Johnson, Sarina Clark, Taylor Butterfield, Dejinae Davila, Brooke Williams, Andrea Willeto and Aimee Hanley. Kristen Wagner is the lone junior. The four sophomores are Jayleigh Meyers, Andrea Guzman, Wahela Nelson and Kristara Tso. The two freshmen are Brynlee Barris and Shaelene Singer.