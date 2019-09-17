Bulldogs hand Page Sand Devils their third straight loss

WINSLOW, Ariz. — The Winslow Bulldogs defeated the Page Sand Devils 49-16 Sept. 6 in their second home game of the season.
The Bulldogs improved 2-1 and Page suffered its third straight loss.
Page took the opening kickoff, and after not gaining a yard, ran on fourth down letting Winslow take the ball on downs at their 29-yard line. Two plays later, Sonny Wilbanks ran six yards for the touchdown and Trevor Cavasos converted for a 7-0 advantage.
The first quarter ended with the Bulldogs leading 13-0. They scored on a pass from Jace Lyons to Canyon Brimhall. The conversion pass was incomplete and Winslow led 19-0.
Brimhall intercepted a pass and ran 67 yards for the score. Cavasos converted for a 26-0 advantage with under two minutes left in the half.
On Winslow’s next possession, Lyons passed for a touchdown.
The half ended with Winslow leading 33-0.
In the third quarter, Winslow overcame a lost fumble and again took the ball on downs. They drove for the score on a run by Mason Scott. Cavasos converted for a 40-0 lead.
Cylis Gonzalez ran 22 yards with a fumble to give the Bulldogs a 46-0 lead after the conversion failed and unless Page were to score have the game played with a running clock. Winslow missed a field goal on its next possession.
Page scored when Cyan Tate picked up a fumble and ran 22 yards to the end zone. He caught a conversion pass from Gabe Gomez to cut the Winslow lead to 46-8. The third quarter ended with that the score.
Cavasos made a 32-yard field goal to increase Winslow’s lead to 49-8.
Page scored on a 40-yard run by Gabe Gomez to cut the Winslow lead to 49-16 as the conversion pass was good.
The Winslow junior varsity team defeated the Page junior varsity 33-16 at Page Sept. 5.
The Bulldogs hosted the Chinle Wildcats Sept. 13. This game was scheduled to be played at Chinle, but Chinle’s field is being worked on.
