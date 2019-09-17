Arizona Game and Fish accepting applications for Heritage Fund grants

PHOENIX — The Arizona Game and Fish Department is accepting applications for $380,000 in Heritage Fund grants beginning Sept. 13 through 5 p.m., Oct. 31.



Grant funding will be available through a competitive application process in the following categories: schoolyard habitat, urban wildlife/habitat, public access, and Identification, Inventory, Acquisition, Protection and Management (IIAPM).

In addition to local, county, state, federal and tribal governmental agencies, school districts and public charter schools, the department welcomes non-profit organizations to apply for a Heritage Grant as eligible applicants. This eligibility applies to any non-profit group which meets the internal revenue service definition of a 501(c) organization.

Heritage Fund Grant

The Heritage Fund was created after voters approved an initiative in 1990 and is funded through Arizona Lottery ticket sales. Heritage funding goes toward conservation efforts such as protecting endangered species, educating students and the general public about wildlife and the outdoors, and creating new opportunities for outdoor recreation.

The grant program was established by AZGFD in 1992 as part of the overall Heritage Fund program. The grants were initially developed as a way to promote outreach to enhance important partnerships and generate fresh approaches in support of the department’s mission.

Since the grant program’s inception, the department has awarded more than $16 million and supported more than 800 projects throughout the state.

Applicants for this year’s grants should refer to the documents on the Heritage Grant web page for guidance on applying — www.azgfd.com/Wildlife/HeritageFund/grantapply/. The documents include the Heritage Grant application manual, the grant application form and the various “Heritage Grant Funding Window” documents, which describe eligibility information and provide specific eligibility criteria listed within each grant sub-category.

Potential grant recipients must have a project that is either located in Arizona or involves research in which the wildlife or its habitat is located in the state and meets the requirements in the funding windows.

Grant proposals and applications can be submitted by email to ldehart@azgfd.gov or mailed to Arizona Game and Fish Department, Attn: Heritage Fund and Grants Administrator, 5000 W. Carefree Highway, Phoenix, AZ 85086. No faxed applications will be accepted.

To better facilitate the school year, the grant opportunities for environmental education and outdoor education have been shifted to the AZGFD Education Branch. More information about grants will be available, please contact Eric Proctor, Wildlife Education coordinator at (623) 236-7243 or by email at eproctor@azgfd.gov.

Information provided by AZGFD