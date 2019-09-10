Winslow holds tailgating party for Emil Nasser

A tailgating party was held for the Emil Nasser Foundation Aug. 30.

Nasser was a WWII veteran, who was raised in Miami and coached Winslow football from 1947 to 1983, winning 20 games, which was a state record at the time. Nasser’s 1964 team when undefeated and won the 3A state championship. Nasser passed away in 2016.