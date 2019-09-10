Never Forget: Arizona remembers victims off September 11, 2001

PHOENIX — In remembrance of the nearly 3,000 people killed on September 11, 2001, Governor Doug Ducey ordered flags at all state buildings to be lowered to half-staff today from sunrise to sunset.

“Tomorrow, we remember the nearly 3,000 people killed, including more than 400 first responders, in the worst terror attack on our nation’s soil 18 years ago,” Ducey said. “The unforgettable, tragic events of that day left our nation devastated, shocked and forever changed. But America did not cower. We forged ahead, lifting each other up and coming together in strength and compassion for our fellow citizens."

“Now, 18 years removed, it’s more important than ever that younger generations, many who never lived through or have no memory of that day, know the sacrifice, heroism and resilience of the American people: the brave firefighters who rushed into burning buildings to get others out; the passengers of Flight 93 who gave their lives to save countless others; the first responders who worked day and night to locate survivors," he added. “For the victims, their families, and all who have served and continue to serve to keep us safe — we have not forgotten, and we never will.”

Information provided by Doug Ducey's Office