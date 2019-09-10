Navajo-Hopi Observer publishes new Native American Health & Wellness Guide Sept. 18

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The Navajo-Hopi Observer’s new Native American Health and Wellness Guide, a full color resource publication for northern Arizona healthcare providers, will be available Sept. 18.

The guide offers providers a way to connect directly with tribal and rural communities through advertising, reader friendly profiles and biographies.

The guide will provide healthcare tips and advice to meet the needs of a tribal population and direct patients to health care providers in their area.

The guide will reach a tribal population of over a quarter million people. If you are looking for a healthcare provider or want to learn more about services they offer, the Native Health and Wellness Guide can point you in the right direction.

Whether it’s learning about different programs Northern Arizona Healthcare has to offer and the various locations under its umbrella, including Flagstaff Medical Center, Guardian Air and Guardian Medical Transport, to learning how North Country Healthcare serves northern Arizona. Read about how North Country Healthcare’s Radiation Exposure and Screening Program, which provides no-cost medical screening exams to facilitate early detection and treatment of cancer and other health issues associated with radiation exposure from uranium mining, is helping local communities. Learn about Gila River and how it is helping people in southern Arizona.



Find out how the Compassionate Care program at Coconino Community College puts volunteers with patients, and how CollegeAmerica provides students with careers in the health and wellness field. The guide will also show how Haven Health helps patients who require specialized nursing receive that care. The guide will have stories from providers highlighting why and how each of them can help with healthcare needs.

The guide has everything from learning more about how plasma is used in everyday life to a convenient place for all of your medical billing. From dealing with an unplanned pregnancy to finding peace and healing around horses.

Also, learn about how The Healing Lands project is helping to connect survivors of trauma connect with nature in an inspiring healing journey. Follow Navajo Nation President’s Jonathan Nez’s personal journey toward health and how he wants to lead, with help from division directors, the Nation toward a healthier future. Learn about how Hopi Substance Abuse and Prevention is helping people on Hopi toward a honest, sober life and see the concrete steps the Hopi Diabetes program is using to counteract diabetes on Hopi. And see how Kinlani students are teaming up with the Museum of Northern Arizona to grow crops for healthy eating.

The guide is available all year as an e-edition in addition to being inserted in the Sept. 18 edition of the Navajo-Hopi Observer. It will also be available in waiting rooms at other various locations.