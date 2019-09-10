High-Desert Fly-In Sept. 21 at Winslow-Lindbergh Regional Airport

WINSLOW, Ariz. — All are invited to the 2019 High-Desert Fly-In Sept. 21 from 8 a.m. to noon. This free annual event at the historic Winslow-Lindbergh Regional Airport, 701 Airport Road, features airplanes, history, food, and more.

In a first-time partnership with Winslow Animal Control, the High Desert Fly-In invites attendees to become Fly-In Angels by donating dog food, treats, and toys. Simply bring your donation to the Fly-In that day, or donate cash that will buy needed shelter supplies. Angels receive a WAC Adoption Coupon and a photo at the Standin’ on the Corner Park.

Attendees can take a Winslow Senior Center shuttle from the free parking along Airport Road to the historic hangar. The Winslow Rotary Club hosts a pancake breakfast from 8 to 10 a.m. for $6 per person. The E & O Kitchen also opens early at 10 a.m. and offers walk-away treats on its tarmac patio.

Attendees are allowed on the tarmac to view general aviation, special-use and historical aircraft as well as vintage automobiles from the Just Cruis’n Car Club. The EAA Young Eagles provide complimentary plane rides to young people, ages 8 to 17. The rides are first-come/first-served from 8 to 11 a.m., and a parental waiver is required.

Inside the hangar, the Flying Fun Kids area features hands-on activities from the Winslow Public Library and an interactive World Travel Map. The Flying Through History area includes the Old Trails Museum’s Flying through History: The Winslow-Lindbergh Regional Airport and The Swamp Ghost and World War II exhibits. Historian Erik Berg and the Western New Mexico Aviation Heritage Museum in Grants will display artifacts and talk with attendees about early aviation in the Southwest.

Attendees can bid on items donated by local businesses and individuals in the High Desert Silent Auction, which closes at 11:30 a.m. Visiting pilots enjoy complimentary breakfast, gift bags and fuel discounts. Wiseman Aviation is also donating 40 cents of every gallon of fuel sold that day to Winslow Animal Control, and providing pilots with rides to the shelter and a free travel crate if they adopt.

More information is available on Facebook or High Desert Fly-In website at www.highdesertflyin.org.

The High Desert Fly-In Committee is a nonprofit partnership between the City of Winslow, Wiseman Aviation, Just Cruis’n Car Club, Old Trails Museum, Winslow Airport Commission, Winslow Chamber of Commerce, Winslow Historic Preservation Commission, Winslow Public Library, and Winslow Rotary Club. The committee works throughout the year planning this exciting annual event and welcomes participation by individuals and organizations in and around Winslow.

