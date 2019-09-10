FALA’s Native American Club takes pride in their culture, reaches out to high schools

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The Native American Club at Flagstaff Arts and Leadership Academy is small but mighty.

Last year they painted a mural and this year they are making t-shirts; they want to reach out to Native American clubs at other high schools to show pride in their cultures.

Lorene Nequatewa, president of the Native American Club at Flagstaff Arts and Leadership Academy, said there are about 15 members of the Native American Club at the school.

“The theme of our club is connection and collaboration,” she said.

The 5 feet high and 8 feet wide mural is currently on a plywood board, but Nequatewa said they have been given approval by the administration to have it put up on the administrative building at the front of the school.

Nequatew, a former student at Hopi High School, said the Flagstaff Arts and Leadership Academy has welcomed the Native American culture — the Benally Family Dancers performed at the beginning of school including a prayer and a round dance.

“We would like to have the indigenous kids come out to the city to see us,” she said. “We need to continue our traditions for ourselves. It’s important that the Native American youth keep their culture up because we are the next generation.”

The Native American Club meets Fridays during lunch.

Flagtaff Arts and Leadership Academy is also looking forward to visiting the Northern Arizona University Native American Center.

Kyle Gonnie serves as the vice president of the Flagstaff Arts and Leadership Academy. The teacher sponsors are Kim Kathibiard and Dustin Kuluris.

Those in other high school Native American clubs who would like more information can contact Nequatewa at 112224@flagarts.com.