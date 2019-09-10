Brandee Leary joining staff at the Winslow library

Brandee Leary is Winslow’s new city librarian. Her first day on the job was July 31. (Todd Roth/NHO)

  • Originally Published: September 10, 2019 9:23 a.m.

    • Winslow residents will see a new face at the library. Brandee Leary is Winslow’s new city librarian. Her first day on the job was July 31.

